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OPINION RANT: the onion of lies and the red pill rage
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What is the true meaning of common definitions? Are things we have been taught in school true?
Are we being massively deceived?
Reference
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/mmjpqosi
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Are we being massively deceived?
Reference
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/mmjpqosi
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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