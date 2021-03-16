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Sacred Pipe [Part 3] Talk with Bud Johnston in Pipestone, MN [Quarry Site] - Neo-Wolf NEWS #19
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10 views • March 16, 2021
In Neo-Wolf NEWS Episode #19, Part 3 of 3 where I interview Bud Johnston of the Keepers of the Sacred Tradition of Pipemakers in Pipestone, Minnesota, near the sacred quarry site at the Pipestone National Monument...
We discuss the sacred quarry site and the National Monument and the rules and politics involved there.
Keepers website: https://pipekeepers.org
Further reading...
http://www.muiniskw.org/pgCulture2f.htm
https://santeesioux.com/pipemakers/
https://www.startribune.com/pipestone-national-monument-offers-a-glimpse-into-the-past-as-it-still-is-practiced-today/387695401/
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We discuss the sacred quarry site and the National Monument and the rules and politics involved there.
Keepers website: https://pipekeepers.org
Further reading...
http://www.muiniskw.org/pgCulture2f.htm
https://santeesioux.com/pipemakers/
https://www.startribune.com/pipestone-national-monument-offers-a-glimpse-into-the-past-as-it-still-is-practiced-today/387695401/
Follow us on Social Media @neowolfnews
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Rumble
YouTube
Gab
Parler
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