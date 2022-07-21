Roger Stone Lays Out the Blueprint for the Future of Leftist Fascism in America

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Roger Stone of https://www.stonecoldtruth.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the Dems' blueprints for the collapse of America.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/legal-bombshell-leftist-judges-rule-alex-jones-may-not-discuss-1st-amendment-say-he-is-innocent-or-claim-court-case-rigged/