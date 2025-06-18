© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Prophet Jeremiah—though he did have a couple of friends—was roundly and thoroughly HATED during his ministry, and people of Jerusalem and Judah in that day, did, finally, have their way with him. The next thing he saw, though, was His Lord and God and Savior.
What is the next thing YOU will see?
