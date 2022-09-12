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Wknd Survivalist Random Video/Pics E001
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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93 views • September 12, 2022

Info & some of Rolling Text: I can run a circular saw, electric chainsaw, electric wood splitter, electrically heat water for coffee, use electric burner, charge tools, electronics, all for FREE off-grid.

1500 to 2000 Watt is best choice if you are just going to have one inverter to connect to your battery bank.

Thunderbolt 100 Watt Solar Panels are currently $130 Each while you can still get them at Harbor Freight.

Gasoline Chainsaws are just better ... but make more noise & you need gasoline ...

After Joe Bidens Pre Patriot Act of February 1995 & Hillary’s April OKC Federal Building Bombing it was all out war on Conservative Religious White Heterosexual Head of Household Home Owners Small Business Owners Farmers were targeted for Extinction.

Before 9-11 I had a beautiful European Wife, my only daughter in my life, house, rental properties, a contracting business & was on my way to early retirement, millions in earned & invested money, & happy life ... The American Dream ...

Stafford Springs Connecticut is where I owned rental properties.

Battery Chainsaw is good to make less noise to better be left alone by “California Carons” ... Gasoline Chainsaw does not rely on Chinese Solar Panels & Collective Electronics (your data) to run ... but gasoline motors make a lot of noise ...

July 24, 2022, I had Congestive Heart Failure ... 7 days in the Hospital ... almost coded out 3 times ... Doc said I might not make it ... could be on Oxygen for a short life ... have nurse w/ me 8 hours a day ASSISTED LIVING ... on 6th day, I told them I was walking out the door no Oxygen needed the following day, & did.

Got the 150 watt inverter to go on EGO 5 Amp Hour Battery cost me $100 US. 2nd Battery for my 18" EGO Lithium Battery Chainsaw cost me $250 at Lowe’s.

The Eye of the Tiger is the Survivor??? ... No, China Will not WIN!!!

Poland Maine ... my other Nature Haunt

More information & videos & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick

(Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking

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mike adamspreppingmediavideo productionbackup off grid open air video studio
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