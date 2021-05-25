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SMHP3 + KJ Ozborne: Satanic Eurovision 2021 - Nothing New Under The Sun! [23.05.2021]
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80 views • May 25, 2021
"Satanic Sign and Symbols to Predictive Programming Brainwashing (Mkultra) the Masses"
3,339 views • May 23, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 3
7.53K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7Lt4FRTmcxY
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us. Ecclesiastes 1:9-10
Video Resources:
*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
..............................................
KJ 2019 Eurovision Breakdown - https://www.youtube.com/user/TheScariestMovieEver
...............................................
Babylon Watch - The Spirit Of Slumber - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-Fvok5Pu-8-kOtvpljl9Q
...............................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe... - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf... - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q... - YT SMHP3
3,339 views • May 23, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 3
7.53K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7Lt4FRTmcxY
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us. Ecclesiastes 1:9-10
Video Resources:
*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
..............................................
KJ 2019 Eurovision Breakdown - https://www.youtube.com/user/TheScariestMovieEver
...............................................
Babylon Watch - The Spirit Of Slumber - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-Fvok5Pu-8-kOtvpljl9Q
...............................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe... - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf... - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q... - YT SMHP3
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