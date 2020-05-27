Deep State Democrats Want To Remove All Barriers To Mail-In Voting ** - Tucker Carlson - 26/May/2020

** The Truth About Mail-In Voting & Voter Fraud

** Deep State Democrats Want You To Believe That Voter Fraud Never Happens With Mail-In Ballots

** Democrats Want Ballot Harvesting In All 50 States

** Don’t Forget the George Soros Electronic Voting Machines

** Twitter Declares Trump Tweet False And Puts Warning Label On Trump Tweet About Voter Fraud & Mail-In Ballots

** There Has Been Lots of Mail-In Voter Fraud

** Ballot Harvesting Makes A Mockery Of The Secret Ballot

** Absentee Ballots Have Been Used To Steal Elections

** Mail-In Voting, Combined With Ballot Harvesting, Expands The Potential For Fraud

** There Have Been Convictions For Mail-In Voter Fraud Around The Country

** Ballot Harvesting Allows Democrat Activists To Go Door-To-Door Collecting Mail-In Ballots

** President Trump Tweet: 26/May/2020

"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!"