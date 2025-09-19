FatGuy Tries to Outsmart Gravity (Fails Gracefully) / Ep.4

Today on FatGuy FixerUpper, I attempt to upgrade my security setup by taking down a 40" monitor and installing a massive 50" beast... but first, I have to survive the wall mount swap, gravity, and my own decision-making. It should’ve been simple. It wasn’t. There was sweating, questionable tool use, a few mild regrets, and maybe a moment where I asked the chickens for help.

🛠️ What you'll see: Taking down the old 40” screen Swapping in a heavy-duty wall mount Installing the 50” monitor like a semi-professional Me vs. physics. Spoiler: physics puts up a fight. Subscribe if you enjoy DIY with a side of comedy and chaos. I fix it... eventually