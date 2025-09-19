FatGuy Tries to Outsmart Gravity (Fails Gracefully) / Ep.4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today on FatGuy FixerUpper, I attempt to upgrade my security setup by taking down a 40" monitor and installing a massive 50" beast... but first, I have to survive the wall mount swap, gravity, and my own decision-making. It should’ve been simple. It wasn’t. There was sweating, questionable tool use, a few mild regrets, and maybe a moment where I asked the chickens for help.
🛠️ What you'll see: Taking down the old 40” screen Swapping in a heavy-duty wall mount Installing the 50” monitor like a semi-professional Me vs. physics. Spoiler: physics puts up a fight. Subscribe if you enjoy DIY with a side of comedy and chaos. I fix it... eventually