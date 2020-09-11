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The Secret About Fearmongering: What They Won’t Tell You!
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15 views • September 11, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3174/weeping-hugroom-fascism-call-in-show-january-6th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3174-weeping-hugroom-fascism-call-in-show-january-6th-2016
Question: "Growing up during the 80's Cold War wasn't a lot of fun. I remember it being a time of great worry and I couldn't understand why leaders of countries were constantly threatening each other with warmongering language."
"My teen years were littered with a sense of hopelessness which I now know was the reason I rarely went to school after the age of 13. As the mid 80's arrived the AIDS hysteria began. The BBC screamed 10 million in Britain will die of AIDS within ten years."
"Today’s children are bombarded with many dangers with terrorism and global warming being the big two. How is this affecting our future generations? Is creating a fatalist generation?"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3174-weeping-hugroom-fascism-call-in-show-january-6th-2016
Question: "Growing up during the 80's Cold War wasn't a lot of fun. I remember it being a time of great worry and I couldn't understand why leaders of countries were constantly threatening each other with warmongering language."
"My teen years were littered with a sense of hopelessness which I now know was the reason I rarely went to school after the age of 13. As the mid 80's arrived the AIDS hysteria began. The BBC screamed 10 million in Britain will die of AIDS within ten years."
"Today’s children are bombarded with many dangers with terrorism and global warming being the big two. How is this affecting our future generations? Is creating a fatalist generation?"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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