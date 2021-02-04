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Why Are Doctors Playing Into Delusional Fear?
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180 views • February 04, 2021
This doc admits that he only wears masks because his patients are so fearful. ??
Ugh. Could he not try telling the truth instead?
CDC Data Shows High Virus Survival Rate: 99%-Plus for Ages 69 and Younger,
94.6% for Older
Ugh. Could he not try telling the truth instead?
CDC Data Shows High Virus Survival Rate: 99%-Plus for Ages 69 and Younger,
94.6% for Older
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