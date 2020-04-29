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MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! Coronavirus Panic Triggers Global Collapse - FULL SHOW 4/28/20
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246 views • April 29, 2020
The United Nations now predicts 130 million people will starve to death in the next year, fulfilling David Rockefeller & Bill Gates’ dream of human extermination. Tune in as we examine how food shortages due to the coronavirus disruption will trigger mass starvations in the third world and other areas. Share this link!
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