Islamification Death Sentence

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There’s a deeply unsettling kind of quiet in Britain right now. It isn’t the silence of peace; it’s the silence of a dam that’s been under immense pressure for decades—and is finally, catastrophically, breaking. If you’re viewing this report from here in Australia, you know how we do things. We like a fair go, we like the rule of law, and we won’t dodge a blue if someone’s taking the piss or bending the rules to suit themselves. But Britain? Britain has spent the last twenty years being relentlessly, almost pathologically, polite. Told to keep their heads down, pay their taxes, and not ask questions that might make the neighbours uncomfortable. But the ‘polite’ era is now crushed by escalating muslin extremist violence.