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Alex Jones Predicts Leftist False Flag Ops Targeting Trump to Derail Reelection Campaign
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The National Media Won't Show You This Proof That Fascist Nazis Of America Have Taken Over The Entire Democrat Party
https://www.allnewspipeline.com/Nazis_Of_America_Have_Taken_Over_The_Dem_Party.php/