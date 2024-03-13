Create New Account
Judicial Watch ⚖️ Tim Fitton | FAIL: Republicans FUND Biden Abuses!
Published 14 hours ago

Judicial Watch ⚖️ · FAIL: Republicans FUND Biden Abuses! The agencies within the government that are trying to destroy the government, SHOULD BE SHUT DOWN, until such time that they cease these practices.


@TomFitton

@JudicialWatch

https://x.com/JudicialWatch/status/1767893679392383196?s=20


presidentjudicial watchtom fittonexposing corruptionbiden regime

