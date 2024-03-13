Judicial Watch ⚖️ Tim Fitton | FAIL: Republicans FUND Biden Abuses!

Judicial Watch ⚖️ · FAIL: Republicans FUND Biden Abuses! The agencies within the government that are trying to destroy the government, SHOULD BE SHUT DOWN, until such time that they cease these practices.
@TomFitton
@JudicialWatch
https://x.com/JudicialWatch/status/1767893679392383196?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.