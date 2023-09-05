Create New Account
Fani's in Panic Mode
Lori Colley
Published 14 hours ago

September 3, 2023 - Fani Willis is in a world of trouble, legally speaking. Having been forced into a hasty release of 90+ indictments against 19 people, including the former President—trying to appease the Biden administration perhaps?—she charged ahead without being prepared. And now her actions may get her into legal hot water. Let’s take a look at her lawless actions, plus Donald Trump’s looming legal battle to be on the ballot.

Keywords
14th amendmenttrump indictmentfani willis

