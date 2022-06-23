This is an unedited full showing of Oliver Stone's: Ukraine on Fire.

As the military activities continue in Ukraine our MSM continues to distort what is really taking place there. If you are posting a Ukrainian flag on your letter head or emails in support of Ukraine you have been misinformed. You are unknowingly supporting a true Na_z-i regime with a long history dating back to WWII with the Third Reich. You are not getting the other-side of the story because you are being propagandized by the CIA. The Washington Neo-cons want a war to hide their crimes at home and abroad.

Oliver Stone's movie “Ukraine on Fire” goes into the history of Ukraine, Russia, the Donbass, and Crimea which shows another viewpoint.

Links for a follow-up Commentary: