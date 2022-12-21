What fuelled the New Zealand Protest in Wellington? Part One!

Hear the truth, from those who experienced it first hand. The stories of loss, hurt, division and frustration.Why did the people come? Why did they stay?



In February 2022, two protest convoys simultaneously began in New Zealand – from Cape Reinga at the top of the North Island and from Bluff at the bottom of the South Island. Their destination was the capital city of Wellington. And what would happen when they got there would become a defining moment in the country’s history. We Came Here for Freedom is a documentary film and historical archive of the people and stories of that convoy and the resulting 23-day occupation of the lawns and streets around New Zealand’s parliament buildings.

To support this film please visit https://wecamehereforfreedom.com/

