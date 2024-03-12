British Police Are a Joke!

British police (Swindon, Wiltshire) twice raided and arrested journalist Fiona Ryan, stole her phones, interrogated her children, and told her what views they expected her to post about Palestine on social media. Now, they are refusing accountability.
