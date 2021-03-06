Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney Explains why Lin Wood's Whistleblower is Absolutely Credible

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Subject: RyanBWhite Whistleblower discussion on the dark world behind the scenes
the "uber dark world" Chief Justice Roberts, M. Pence, Judge Sullivan
The transcript of an interview with a whistleblower put out by attorney Lin Wood on Populist Press reveals bombshell accusations of massive corruption, child sex trafficking, and a cabal that completely redefines the concept of The Swamp. Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney joined Two Mikes to explain why every American must read this blockbuster release.
FULL Transcript of Whistleblower Interview:
https://populist.press/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/FULL-Transcript-of-Whistleblower-Interview.pdf