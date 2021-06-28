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June 28, 2021 The 5 Doctors are Back! Unrestricted Warfare, Smith Mundt! Micro Farming, Nano Hack of Humans!
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240 views • June 29, 2021
1. Meredith Miller: The power of Choice: https://youtu.be/3v7PWojpwZA
2. Nano Hack of Humans! https://www.bitchute.com/video/0DQauWFtm7mI/
3. Food revolution! Symbiotic relations with nature! 25 minute mark to 55. 120 to end.https://grow.foodrevolution.org/?orid=127162&;opid=314
4. Dr. Lee Merrit with Alex Newman at the New american: Shedding Vaccines! https://thenewamerican.com/covid-vaccine-shedding-hurting-unvaxed-dr-lee-merritt-explains/
5. Hillsdale college online courses! Free: https://online.hillsdale.edu/?utm_campaign=Online%20Courses&;utm_medium=email&_hsmi=91750519&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-98LKwIhHqQ8TRkxo8hHrZTUkhFtX1K_qHwWZyQnoflJRLIp8hNiO5PiRPJ-AujKNh0a6gw-xpWMpkB1311OBlsNW0Ejg&utm_content=91750519&utm_source=hs_email#course-offerings
6. The 5 Doctors, part 4. Thursday night. Excellent! https://rumble.com/vj1gjd-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-52-5-doctors-monthly-speci.html
7. Giuliani’s suspension order: http://www.nycourts.gov/courts/ad1/calendar/List_Word/2021/06_Jun/24/PDF/Matter%20of%20Giuliani%20(2021-00506)%20PC.pdf
Heres the Blog post with Video and links and you can comment.
the-5-doctors-are-back-narcissistic-government-control-micro-farming-solutions-nano-hacks-of-humans-smith-mundt-modernization-must-end
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Nano Hack of Humans! https://www.bitchute.com/video/0DQauWFtm7mI/
3. Food revolution! Symbiotic relations with nature! 25 minute mark to 55. 120 to end.https://grow.foodrevolution.org/?orid=127162&;opid=314
4. Dr. Lee Merrit with Alex Newman at the New american: Shedding Vaccines! https://thenewamerican.com/covid-vaccine-shedding-hurting-unvaxed-dr-lee-merritt-explains/
5. Hillsdale college online courses! Free: https://online.hillsdale.edu/?utm_campaign=Online%20Courses&;utm_medium=email&_hsmi=91750519&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-98LKwIhHqQ8TRkxo8hHrZTUkhFtX1K_qHwWZyQnoflJRLIp8hNiO5PiRPJ-AujKNh0a6gw-xpWMpkB1311OBlsNW0Ejg&utm_content=91750519&utm_source=hs_email#course-offerings
6. The 5 Doctors, part 4. Thursday night. Excellent! https://rumble.com/vj1gjd-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-52-5-doctors-monthly-speci.html
7. Giuliani’s suspension order: http://www.nycourts.gov/courts/ad1/calendar/List_Word/2021/06_Jun/24/PDF/Matter%20of%20Giuliani%20(2021-00506)%20PC.pdf
Heres the Blog post with Video and links and you can comment.
the-5-doctors-are-back-narcissistic-government-control-micro-farming-solutions-nano-hacks-of-humans-smith-mundt-modernization-must-end
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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