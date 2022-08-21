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SHOCKED VICTIMS INJECTED WITH POISON, JOIN THE MAGNETEERS AND SAVE LIVES.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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946 views • August 21, 2022

SHOCKED VICTIMS INJECTED WITH POISON, JOIN THE MAGNETEERS AND SAVE LIVES.


https://rumble.com/v1gshwv-shocked-victims-injected-with-poison-join-the-magneteers-and-save-lives..html


Original Source:-

https://t.me/marksteele5g/8575


The human race is being turned into the Internet of bodies.

These people can claim up to £120,000 for medical battery.

These people were injected with the deadly C 19 biological chemical weapon.

Injected with poison!


Big shout out to Modern Day Jester from the London crime investigation team doing the magnet test.                                                    https://t.me/the5gactiongrouplondon


No informed consent.

The person responsible for injecting them gave those people no informed consent or knowledge of the ingredients in the so-called vaccines.  Follow the pinned nstructions on this channel.  https://t.me/victimsofthenanometaantenna


Be the resistance, The truth will be revealed. Share this post far and wide.


Join the criminal investigation teams

[email protected]


TV Doctor Jones admits live on air vaccine does not stop you getting the virus and does not stop you transmitting it. 


Program went out UTC on December 9th, 2020.

So IT'S OFFICIAL the C-19 Jab IS (and was from the start) A FAILURE.


Original Source for the record:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ExS2qrGZBDWl/


=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


mRNA Jabs, Inject, Poison


Keywords
poisoninjectmrna jabs
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