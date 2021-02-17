Matthew 5:7 “Blessed Are the Merciful”

In our studies, we have been going in depth taking one attitude at a time understanding how important each of these attitudes are for us as believers. Some of these build upon one another while others intertwine with each other, but all are building a stronger foundation for the church. Last week we covered being hungry and thirsty for the Lord and how that can’t be a casual flavor of the day, but rather a deep yearning for Jesus above all else. This week we will look at being merciful, another extremely important attitude that we will see is not just a suggestion.