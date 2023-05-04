Create New Account
DOJ Prison Official Says Garland “Rolling Over” on Trans Men Impregnating Women in Prison
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago |
O'keefe Media Group


May 3, 2023


The O’Keefe Media Group publicized a new investigative report from the Washington Corrections Center for Women where transgender identifying men are placed in the same cell with women. In this report a Department of Justice official, Dr. Linda Noelle who works as a psychologist in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, remarks how Attorney General Merrick Garland “rolls over” in the face of lawsuits from inmates over gender policies.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3T9s-dfsOU

