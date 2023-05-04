DOJ Prison Official Says Garland “Rolling Over” on Trans Men Impregnating Women in Prison

O'keefe Media Group
May 3, 2023
The O’Keefe Media Group publicized a new investigative report from the Washington Corrections Center for Women where transgender identifying men are placed in the same cell with women. In this report a Department of Justice official, Dr. Linda Noelle who works as a psychologist in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, remarks how Attorney General Merrick Garland “rolls over” in the face of lawsuits from inmates over gender policies.
