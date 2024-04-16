Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The THREE Types of Intelligence.
channel image
What is happening
9236 Subscribers
Shop now
1520 views
Published 19 hours ago


Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

247K subscribers


Apr 16, 2024

This short video shares the THREE types of Intelligence


The SWARM’s Zionist puppets Trump, Biden, Booby want YOU to remain at TWO lower states.


Shiva4President.com is about raising YOUR Consciousness to the HIGHEST Intelligence so YOU win TruthFreedomHealth.com


-Dr.SHIVA

Full Blog post here: https://vashiva.com/ai-can-enslave-or-liberate-mike-adams/

Transcript

Keywords
trumpmike adamspresidentanimalbiden2024intelligencerfkintuitivedr shivathree typesinstinctualmechanistic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket