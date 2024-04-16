Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
247K subscribers
Apr 16, 2024
This short video shares the THREE types of Intelligence
The SWARM’s Zionist puppets Trump, Biden, Booby want YOU to remain at TWO lower states.
Shiva4President.com is about raising YOUR Consciousness to the HIGHEST Intelligence so YOU win TruthFreedomHealth.com
-Dr.SHIVA
Full Blog post here: https://vashiva.com/ai-can-enslave-or-liberate-mike-adams/
Transcript
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.