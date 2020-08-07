© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Is Unfit To Lead
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • August 07, 2020
Most Americans have been shielded by the liberal mainstream media from Joe Biden’s current cognitive decline.
How many Americans want a leader who doesn’t even know where he is?
The change in Joe Biden over the past few years is absolutely stunning.
What has happened to Joe Biden?
Biden is:
Incoherent.
Incompetent.
Unfit to lead.
WATCH:
How many Americans want a leader who doesn’t even know where he is?
The change in Joe Biden over the past few years is absolutely stunning.
What has happened to Joe Biden?
Biden is:
Incoherent.
Incompetent.
Unfit to lead.
WATCH:
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.