David Crowley (R.I.P): 'A GRAY STATE' Trailer [23.09.2017]

Executed and Eliminated ​by the Government...In January of 2015, David Crowley was found dead with his family in their suburban Minnesota home. Their shocking deaths quickly become a cause célèbre for conspiracy theorists who speculate that Crowley was assassinated by a shadowy government concerned about a film and filmmaker that was getting too close to the truth about their aims.Directed by "Grizzly Man" producer Erik Nelson and ExecutiveProduced by Werner Herzog, “A Gray State” combs through Crowley’s archive of 13,000 photographs, hundreds of hours of home video, and exhaustive behind-the-scenes footage of David’s work in progress to reveal what happens when a paranoid view of the government turns inward — blurring the lines of what is real and what people want to believe.--Executed and Eliminated ​by the Government...A documentary about the mysterious death of fringe political filmmaker David Crowley, who was found dead alongside members of his family in their suburban Minnesota home in January of 2015.Release Date 2017.12.12--338,846 views Oct 23, 2017IndieWire - 29K subscribers