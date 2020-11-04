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Trunews Prediction: Expect President Trump victory and Democrat violence
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64 views • November 04, 2020
Nov 3, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the state of America on what could be the last free election in the history of this iteration of the Republic. We detail the states and legislative positions up for grabs as lockdowns and domestic preservation weigh heavily on the minds of voters. We also address the move by General Milley to hold a secret call with the top tv anchors from the communist covens of correspondents in establishment media and his promise of no military intervention against the revolutionaries preparing to lay siege to the White House. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 11/3/2020
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-prediction-expect-president-trump-victory-and-democrat-violence
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the state of America on what could be the last free election in the history of this iteration of the Republic. We detail the states and legislative positions up for grabs as lockdowns and domestic preservation weigh heavily on the minds of voters. We also address the move by General Milley to hold a secret call with the top tv anchors from the communist covens of correspondents in establishment media and his promise of no military intervention against the revolutionaries preparing to lay siege to the White House. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 11/3/2020
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-prediction-expect-president-trump-victory-and-democrat-violence
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