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POLICE CONFRONT RANDY HILLIER AT KEMPTVILLE PROTEST IN VIOLATION OF ROA
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322 views • April 09, 2021
Ontario MPP Randy Hillier was confronted by OPP yesterday, as he held a protest of civil disobedience at South Branch Bistro in Kemptville, ON, on the 1st day of the latest stay-at-home order and in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act.
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