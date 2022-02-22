02/22/2022 The Ecclesia- Declaration to Save A Nation! 🇺🇲✝️

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Declarations
The Ecclesia- Declaration to Save A Nation! 🇺🇲✝️
Was Sunday 6-10pm @Freedom Fellowship 02/20/2022
Monday 10am-4pm @Freedom Fellowship 02/21/2022
and 5pm-10pm @ The Barn
Tuesday all day @ Freedom Fellowship02/22/20222
Maysville (Freedom Fellowship) Church,
6209 Carr Rd,
Apple Creek, OH 44606
The Barn
877 W Main St, Smithville, OH 44677-9401
(330) 669-2555
Banners4Freedom, Christa Elijah, The Ecclesia, Freedom Fellowship, Smithville Ohio The Barn, Maysville Church, Apple Creek Ohio, Declaration to Save America, 3 Day Prayer and Fasting,