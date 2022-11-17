WHISTLEBLOWER NURSE EXPOSES RISE IN FETAL DEMISE

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Obstetrician, Dr. James Thorp, and Postpartum Nurse, Michelle Gershman, speak out about unprecedented elevation of reproductive and pregnancy complications that have been reported that directly coincide with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
#JamesThorpMD #FetalDeathWhistleblower
POSTED: November 14, 2022