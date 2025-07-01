Labubu dolls : Toys for the end times.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of a Labubu doll rising up and a distressed kid swearing the eyes changed colour on her doll. Kids are reporting strange things with the new kids and adults craze, Labubu dolls, I have witnessed from a shopper keeper, I know the craze, sold out in minutes, kids love them, people spend thousands on them. Famous folk sport them. You carry it about with you, as fashion.