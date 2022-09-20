Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Pandemic's Over, Jack'
122 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

No Jab, No Job

* NYC fires hundreds more teachers.

* Mandates are still causing misery.

* [Bidan] declares the plandemic over.

* Does this mean the unvaxxed get their jobs back?

* All mandates across America must end now.

* He’s still forcing the ‘vaccine’ on Americans.

* Joe: my poll numbers are low because the American psyche has been damaged by ’rona.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022

Keywords
tucker carlsonjoe bidenfascismtyrannycbsmartial lawdictatorship60 minutesvaxthomas massieemergency powersjabcoronaviruscovidplandemicscott pelley

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket