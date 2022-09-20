'Pandemic's Over, Jack'

No Jab, No Job

* NYC fires hundreds more teachers.

* Mandates are still causing misery.

* [Bidan] declares the plandemic over.

* Does this mean the unvaxxed get their jobs back?

* All mandates across America must end now.

* He’s still forcing the ‘vaccine’ on Americans.

* Joe: my poll numbers are low because the American psyche has been damaged by 'rona.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022