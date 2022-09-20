'Pandemic's Over, Jack'

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No Jab, No Job
* NYC fires hundreds more teachers.
* Mandates are still causing misery.
* [Bidan] declares the plandemic over.
* Does this mean the unvaxxed get their jobs back?
* All mandates across America must end now.
* He’s still forcing the ‘vaccine’ on Americans.
* Joe: my poll numbers are low because the American psyche has been damaged by ’rona.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022