RUSSIA REVENGE ATTACK ON CRIMEA WITH DEVASTATING STRIKES THROUGHOUT UKRAINE

The last week marked a massive exchange of strikes in the rear areas between Russia and Ukraine. On November 4, Ukrainian forces launched the decisive strike with Storm Shadow missiles on Crimea. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, in total 15 missiles targeted the shipyard in Kerch. Most of them were intercepted but at least three hit a small missile ship and nearby areas.

In response to the Ukrainian attack, the Russian military resumed massive strikes on Ukrainian military facilities throughout the country. In the following days, the targets hit by Russian missiles included several strategically important airfields, like Mirgorod in the Poltava region, the airport in Dnipro and the airfield of Kanatovo in the Kirovograd region.

For the first time since March 2022, the notorious Yavoriv training base in the Lviv region came under another devastating attack. Civilian houses used for accommodation of Ukrainian servicemen, including members of the Nazi Kraken battalion and foreign fighters, were destroyed in Kharkiv.

One of the heaviest blows for the Ukrainian military in recent days was the Russian strike on the village of Dimitrovo in the Zaporozhie region. On November 3, Iskander-M missiles struck the awarding ceremony of the 128th brigade, which was considered an elite unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The number of killed Ukrainian servicemen approached 50, including several high-ranked officers, at least 50 others were reportedly wounded.

Russian drones and missiles continue targeting Ukrainian military and infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region on almost a daily basis. In recent days, there were several Russian attacks. As a result, an ammo depot in the village of Belenkoe and port infrastructure facilities in Odessa were destroyed. The latest attack on the port took place on the night of November 6. The Russian military declared the destruction of storage sites of unmanned boats and aircraft ammunition of the Ukrainian military. In their turn, Ukrainian air defense forces caused more damage to the city. Several Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles failed and fell in the city center, the local Art Museum was damaged.

The Ukrainian military continues attempts to reach targets in the Russian rear areas. On the morning of November 7, 17 Ukrainian UAVs targeted the Crimean peninsula. According to the Russian military, 9 of them were destroyed, the others were intercepted over the peninsula and the Black Sea. The wreckage wounded a civilian man in Sevastopol.

