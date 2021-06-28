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How could he lose? The true Trump story, a Reality Check from Sebastian Gorka
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150 views • June 28, 2021
REALITY CHECK: He wiped the floor with the establishment and defeated corrupt politicians. The true Trump story, a Reality Check from Sebastian Gorka. - via The Gorka Reality Check, Sundays at 7:00PM ET on Newsmax
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