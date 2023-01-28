Lots and Lots of Tanks ! What would You do if You were Putin sitting on the biggest nuclear arsenal?

"Many countries are NOW sending Tanks and the US has promised many countries to replace the tanks they sent ????? Now there is the Plausible reality that Russia sends a Nuclear Tsunami to the US,,,,But the REAL Story is that the Bombings are Already Printed as Images on US Currency Notes..." (From Jonathan's original description)************************* *************************
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
*************************
To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.