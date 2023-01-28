Create New Account
Lots and Lots of Tanks ! What would You do if You were Putin sitting on the biggest nuclear arsenal?
It's Time To Wake UP
Published 16 hours ago |

"Many countries are NOW sending Tanks and the US has promised many countries to replace the tanks they sent ????? Now there is the Plausible reality that Russia sends a Nuclear Tsunami to the US,,,,But the REAL Story is that the Bombings are Already Printed as Images on US Currency Notes..." (From Jonathan's original description)************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:


Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend

Keywords
truthtsunamiend of the worldjonathan kleck

