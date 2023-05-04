1619 Project Creator Gets "Millstone" Award for Corrupting Kids

Fake "history" narrative promoter and New York Times "journalist" Nikole Hannah-Jones of 1619 Project fame received the latest "Millstone of the Month" award from U.S. Parents Involved in Education, USPIE Founder and President Sheri Few told The New American magazine's Alex Newman on this episode of Conversations That Matter. The award, a reference to the biblical admonition that those who cause children to sin would be better off thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck, is given to those who corrupt kids and are not held accountable. Last month, the millstone award went to the Poudre School District in Northern Colorado for promoting gender confusion through a "Trans Day of Visibility."





In this conversation, Few also tells Newman about her organization's efforts to get the federal government out of children's classrooms, as required by the U.S. Constitution. While USPIE has a federal plan to make that happen, Few believes a more promising route to accomplish the goal is to have states stop taking federal money in exchange for surrendering control over education to D.C. bureaucrats. Multiple states are exploring that option, and Few believes they might even save money by giving up federal control because the federal mandates are so costly to comply with.





