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Say Goodbye to your Bank Account
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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322 views • November 19, 2021
November 17, 2021- Never has there been so perfect an example of one person exemplifying an entire administration like the nominee for the Comptroller of the Currency, Saule Omarova. She is a Kazakh-born, soviet-educated professor who specializes in finance and banking. But Omarova is not just another far left progressive, this woman wants government takeover of bank accounts and social control over the money supply. We also look at Updates on the Rittenhouse Trial and Vaccine Mandates.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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