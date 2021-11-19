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Say Goodbye to your Bank Account
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322 views • November 19, 2021
November 17, 2021- Never has there been so perfect an example of one person exemplifying an entire administration like the nominee for the Comptroller of the Currency, Saule Omarova. She is a Kazakh-born, soviet-educated professor who specializes in finance and banking. But Omarova is not just another far left progressive, this woman wants government takeover of bank accounts and social control over the money supply. We also look at Updates on the Rittenhouse Trial and Vaccine Mandates.
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