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Democrat Disorder: Lawlessness in USA as Thieves Loot Retailers
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171 views • November 23, 2021
Russia’s top military commander today accused the US Air Force of practicing for a nuclear attack on Russia. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Tass news agency that during America’s Global Thunder exercise conducted in November by the US Strategic Command, ten strategic nuclear bombers practiced the use of nuclear weapons against Russia from both western and eastern directions at the same time. If true, the accusation fuels the growing tensions between NATO and Moscow and increases the possibility of a third world war.

Rick also dives into stories of mobsters and looters ransacking retailers in Democrat strongholds. The Godcast finishes with Dr. Anthony Fauci predicting the next pandemic while saying Israel is where you want to be for the vaccine.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/23/21
Keywords
weaponsmilitaryrussiavaccineair forcedemocrattrunewsisraelwarww3pandemicnuclearnatomoscowfaucirick wilesbombersdoc burkhartlootersmobsters
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