Ann Coulter interviewed by Gavin McInness @ Stand Up NY Labs



Ann is the only woman I know of where men (including myself and Anthony Cumia) regularly say, "I want to be her." We don't mean a pretty 50-something with long blonde hair. We mean a respected iconoclast who gets away with talking in public the way we all talk in private. The reason Coulter gets away with this kind of behavior is she's done her homework. That's the hard part. It's one thing to say, "If you don't want to get killed by ISIS, don't go to Syria but if you don't want to get killed by a Mexican, there's nothing I can tell you." It's another thing to have done so much research on the subject that not only can you prove immigrant crime is way worse than we thought but you can also explain why nobody knows about it. The short answer is "Carlos Slim." The long and much more interesting answer is "Adios, America" which is her new book and we focus on that for this episode.