"Dreamers" is a heartfelt love song that beautifully captures the fleeting magic of youthful romance, weaving nostalgic imagery with a bittersweet ache for lost moments under starlit summer nights. Thanks for Likes, Reposts & Follows. Mr.Eaze now on all major music platforms https://ditto.fm/dreamers-mreaze. Follow @https://x.com/Javelin_1969