Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Armed Forces of Ukraine self-propelled guns "Gvozdika" Tried to Support their Troops, for Which they Paid with their Death from the "Lancet"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
242 views
Published 17 hours ago

The Armed Forces of Ukraine self-propelled guns "Gvozdika" tried to support their troops, for which they paid with their death from the lancet.

The crew of the self-propelled gun, apparently, did not survive.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket