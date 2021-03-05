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Miel Noir : They Made Us Fall (feat. Nicholas Tesluk of 'Changes')
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0 view • March 05, 2021
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Lyrics by Marcel P.
Music by Nicholas Tesluk (Changes, Phase II).
Arranged by Nicholas Tesluk & Marcel P.
Vocals & guitar: Nicholas Tesluk
Vocals & bass guitar: Marcel P.
Tamboura & percussions: Dimo Dimov
Mixed and produced at Dungeon Studio, Rhenania by Marcel P.
After the re-recording of the song "(In)tolerance" Miel Noir once again thank our dear friend and honored guest-musician Nicholas Tesluk (known for his influential bands “Changes” and “Phase II”) for collaborating on this second acoustic folk track to be released under the name Miel Noir.
Lyrics by Marcel P.
Music by Nicholas Tesluk (Changes, Phase II).
Arranged by Nicholas Tesluk & Marcel P.
Vocals & guitar: Nicholas Tesluk
Vocals & bass guitar: Marcel P.
Tamboura & percussions: Dimo Dimov
Mixed and produced at Dungeon Studio, Rhenania by Marcel P.
After the re-recording of the song "(In)tolerance" Miel Noir once again thank our dear friend and honored guest-musician Nicholas Tesluk (known for his influential bands “Changes” and “Phase II”) for collaborating on this second acoustic folk track to be released under the name Miel Noir.
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