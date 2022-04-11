Germ Theory and carpet bombing the mouth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dental Decoded
Modern dentistry operates under the paradigm of Germ Theory which states that oral disease is caused by particular pathogenic microorganisms. This is a very destructive view leading to chemical warfare in your mouth.
00:00 Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory
00:36 Streptococcus mutans, the "bad" guy
00:57 Streptococcus mutans is a normal inhabitant not doing harm
01:24 Streptococcus mutans taking over when the terrain is out of balance or.....
02:15 .....in oral dysbiosis
02:33 Scorched earth policy of dental products
03:02 Antibiotic resistance, absorption of toxins
03:25 Microbiome all connected
03:58 Dental plaque can be good or bad, it depends
05:01 How to maintain a healthy microbiome
07:53 How to clean teeth and gums properly