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Germ Theory and carpet bombing the mouth
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101 views • April 11, 2022
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Dental Decoded


Modern dentistry operates under the paradigm of Germ Theory which states that oral disease is caused by particular pathogenic microorganisms. This is a very destructive view leading to chemical warfare in your mouth.
00:00 Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory
00:36 Streptococcus mutans, the "bad" guy
00:57 Streptococcus mutans is a normal inhabitant not doing harm
01:24 Streptococcus mutans taking over when the terrain is out of balance or.....
02:15 .....in oral dysbiosis
02:33 Scorched earth policy of dental products
03:02 Antibiotic resistance, absorption of toxins
03:25 Microbiome all connected
03:58 Dental plaque can be good or bad, it depends
05:01 How to maintain a healthy microbiome
07:53 How to clean teeth and gums properly
Keywords
germ theorydentistcareteethmouthdental decodedcarpet bombingoral disease
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