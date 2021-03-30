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Twitter Censors Martin Kulldorff (Prof. Harvard Medical) for Saying No Need to Vaccinate Everyone
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340 views • March 30, 2021
▶▶SHOULD EVERYONE GET VACCINATED? — YEADON, WITTKOWSKI & BRIDLE COMMENT. TWITTER CENSORS KULLDORFF. https://dryburgh.com/should-everyone-get-vaccinated/
▶▶Twitter Censors Famed Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff, https://www.aier.org/article/twitter-censors-famed-epidemiologist-martin-kulldorff/
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Video borrowed from AIER and copyright AIER-
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
▶▶Twitter Censors Famed Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff, https://www.aier.org/article/twitter-censors-famed-epidemiologist-martin-kulldorff/
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Telegram Channel
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Posts to Your Inbox (No Spam)
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
Video borrowed from AIER and copyright AIER-
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
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