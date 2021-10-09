Fu Zhenghua Showing Up To “Protect” Private Enterprises Is the Biggest Irony in the World!

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11/13/2018 Miles Guo: It was Fu Zhenghua who arrested the most lawyers, arrested the most Chinese private entrepreneurs, and blocked the most accounts back then. It was this bastard who sealed, seized, and froze others’ assets. Now he showed up to “protect” private enterprises. This is the biggest irony in the world!