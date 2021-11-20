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The Gift That Just Keeps On Killing
Think About It
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581 views • November 20, 2021
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Until we're ready to acknowledge this psychological operation perpetrated on us, we will continue offering up our friends and family to this tyranny! It will NOT end well. For many it already has ended!

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

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