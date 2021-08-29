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Are celebrities liable for pushing the clot shot along with MSM? Neuremburg?
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21 views • August 29, 2021
Its time to take respondsibiliy for people "causing harm" by abusing the trust alot of people have in them. Remember hollywood is actually a magic wand..
The same actions got people hung in germany!
The same actions got people hung in germany!
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