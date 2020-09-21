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COVID-19: MAN-MADE OR NOT?
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154 views • September 21, 2020
COVID-19: MAN-MADE OR NOT?
Was Covid-19 lab-created? Did it escape or was it accidentally released? A recent FOX News interview with former researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, is claiming what others have hypothesized many times throughout this pandemic. Missing definitive evidence in either direction, the debate between a lab-created vs. natural origin virus continues.
#Wuhan #LabCreated #ChinaVirus #DrLiMengYan #COVID
Was Covid-19 lab-created? Did it escape or was it accidentally released? A recent FOX News interview with former researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, is claiming what others have hypothesized many times throughout this pandemic. Missing definitive evidence in either direction, the debate between a lab-created vs. natural origin virus continues.
#Wuhan #LabCreated #ChinaVirus #DrLiMengYan #COVID
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