Dr. Gregory Steiner, Dr. Mary Ellen Chalmers, Dr. Brian Smith, Dr. Ali Sajadi, Michelle Spencer, Dr. Toby Rogers - The RSB Show 4-27-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Special Guests: Dr. Gregory Steiner - Cadaver graft risks, Dr. Mary Ellen Chalmers - Functional dentistry systems, Dr. Brian Smith - Airway and breathing, Dr. Ali Sajadi - Dental implant complexity, Michelle Spencer - Hospital whistleblower stillbirths, Dr. Toby Rogers - Autism and chronic disease and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/special-guests-dr-gregory-steiner-cadaver-graft-risks-dr-mary-ellen-chalmers-functional-dentistry-systems-dr-brian-smith-airway-and-breathing-dr-ali-sajadi-dental-implant-complexity-m/