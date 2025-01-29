Say Bye bye To WHO, FEMA AND DEI - Say Welcome! To Iron Dome and 8,000 Troops Terminated By Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 1.28.2025
FBI BEGINS NUCLEAR INCIDENT DRILL IN NEW YORK
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14330069/FBI-begins-nuclear-incident-drill-New-York-amid-fears-WWIII.html
100K PEACEKEEPERS TO UKRAINE
https://www.independentsentinel.com/100k-peacekeepers-to-ukraine-putin-can-see-nato-from-his-house/
SUSPECTED MEXICAN DRUG CARTEL SHOOTING AT BORDER PATROL AGENTS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-suspected-mexican-drug-cartel-members-shoot-at-border-patrol-agents-in-texas
TRUMPS SIGNS EXEC ORDER ABOLISHING CORRUPT FEMA AGENCY
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/trump-signs-executive-order-abolishing-corrupt-fema-agency/
IRON DOME AMERICA
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/iron-dome-america-trump-signs-executive-order-build/
CDC ORDERED TO STOP WORKING WITH WHO IMMEDIATELY
https://apnews.com/article/cdc-who-trump-548cf18b1c409c7d22e17311ccdfe1f6
https://www.yahoo.com/news/cdc-ordered-stop-working-immediately-201948644.html
WINTER QUADDEMIC FLU
https://fortune.com/well/article/winter-quad-demic-flu-covid-rsv-norovirus/
SENIOR USAID STAFF PUT ON LEAVE
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2025/01/27/senior-usaid-staff-put-leave-amid-trumps-order-halting-foreign-aid/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/monday-afternoon-massacre-usaid-employees-placed-on-leave-for-allegedly-circumventing-trumps-orders
TRUMP SUSPENDS AID TO UKRAINE
https://kyivindependent.com/trump-suspends-aid-to-ukraine-vital-ngos-dont-know-if-theyll-survive/
TRUMP REINSTATES DISCHARGED SERVICE MEMBERS WHO REFUSED 'VACCINE'
https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/01/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-reinstates-service-members-discharged-for-refusing-the-covid-vaccine/
TRUMP FREEZES FEDERAL LOANS AND GRANTS
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-freeze-federal-loans-grants-white-house-memo/
CALIF PROPOSES BALLOT INITIATIVE TO SECEDE FROM THE UNION
https://www.newstarget.com/2025-01-28-california-proposes-ballot-initiative-secede-sparking-debate.html
